Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Organizing for Action - Event Details
Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Organizing for Action
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Organizing for Action: Bridging Government and Community for Positive Change
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Ashley Kierkiewicz!
Ashley Kierkiewicz is Hawai‘i Island born and raised and a proud UH Hilo graduate who serves as a member of the Hawai‘i County Council, bringing community voice into local policy-making, and as President & CEO of Nā Leo TV.
Organizing for Action examines how local government works in practice and how community members and nonprofits can engage effectively to help solve challenges and leverage opportunities. Drawing from real County Council experience, this talk will highlight practical strategies for building coalitions, mobilizing community voice, and navigating public systems to create lasting impact.
Friday, January 16, 2026
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Chancellor's Office Kilohana Mookini Library Kuleana and Community Talk Story
