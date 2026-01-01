Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Organizing for Action - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Organizing for Action Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Organizing for Action: Bridging Government and Community for Positive Change



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Ashley Kierkiewicz!



Ashley Kierkiewicz is Hawai‘i Island born and raised and a proud UH Hilo graduate who serves as a member of the Hawai‘i County Council, bringing community voice into local policy-making, and as President & CEO of Nā Leo TV.



Organizing for Action examines how local government works in practice and how community members and nonprofits can engage effectively to help solve challenges and leverage opportunities. Drawing from real County Council experience, this talk will highlight practical strategies for building coalitions, mobilizing community voice, and navigating public systems to create lasting impact.



Friday, January 16, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

