Letʻs Get Involved - Event Details

Letʻs Get Involved Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come find out more about our Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs) and Chartered Student Organizations (CSOs) in the Campus Center Plaza at the Letʻs Get Involved resource fair!



Stop by to learn more about opportunities for students on campus that will enrich your journey here at UH Hilo. Refreshments available while supplies last! For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

What's also happening?

