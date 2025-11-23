Lā Kūʻokoʻa- Panel Discussion - Event Details

Lā Kūʻokoʻa- Panel Discussion Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 2:00pm – 3:15pm Location: UCB 127 Each year on November 28, we celebrate Lā Kūʻokoʻa in honor of the Hawaiian Kingdomʻs 1843 recognition as an independent nation by England and France. Observed as a national holiday in the Kingdom, we continue the celebrations this year with a series of events taking place on campus.



Join us for a panel entitled "I ka wā ma mua, ka wā ma hope" to discuss what kūʻokoʻa looks like for us today. Panelists include Dr. Noah Dolim (Assistant Professor of History, UH Mānoa), Dr. Makana Kushi (Assistant Professor of History, UH Hilo), and Dr. Noʻeau Peralto (Executive Director, Hui Mālama i ke Ala ʻŪlili). Mahalo to our UH Hilo History Department and the Hilo History Club for sponsoring this event.



Click here for more information or contact us at kipuka@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418



