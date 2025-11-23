Lā Kūʻokoʻa- ʻAha Mele - Event Details

Lā Kūʻokoʻa- ʻAha Mele Monday, November 24, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Each year on November 28, we celebrate Lā Kūʻokoʻa in honor of the Hawaiian Kingdomʻs 1843 recognition as an independent nation by England and France. Observed as a national holiday in the Kingdom, we continue the celebrations this year with a series of events taking place on campus.



Join us at our ʻAha Mele featuring live music from Sudden Rush, Small Axe & Kapu System, and Selector Mawae! Activities and local food vendors will be available at the event. Free food vouchers will be given to the first 200 UH Hilo students!



?️ Monday, November 24, 2025

⌚️5-8PM

?Campus Center Plaza



Click here for more information or contact us at kipuka@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418



