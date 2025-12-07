Oh Hell Week: Finish Fall Strong! - Event Details

Oh Hell Week: Finish Fall Strong! Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Need a boost to power through finals? Swing by Oh Hell Week for free instant meals, snacks, energy drinks, and essential school supplies — all designed to help you stay fueled, focused, and supported as you wrap up the Fall 2025 semester.



We’ll be hosting two pop-ups:



- December 8 at the Campus Center Plaza

- December 11 at the Library Lanai



Come early, recharge, and grab what you need to push through those last assignments and exams. Finish the semester strong! For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

