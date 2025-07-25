APIA Scholarship - Announcement Details

APIA Scholarship UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship Foundation for the 2026-2027 school year. Deadline to apply: January 15, 2026. For more information & to apply online, go to apiascholars.org/scholarships/ For more information, contact: applicant@apiascholars.org (202) 986-6892

