How to Get into Medical School - Event Details

How to Get into Medical School

Monday, December 8, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: UCB 127

Join Dr. Stefan C. Harmeling, independent family physician and CEO of Aloha Nui DPC, as he shares his inspiring journey into medicine! Get insider tips, real-world advice, and the motivation you need to get into medical school and thrive as a future doctor. Free food and refreshments while supplies last! Open to UH Hilo and Hawaii CC students interested or on the pathway to medicine. Limited to the first 60 participants, register ASAP! [forms.gle/PEF6bNYx3U7Txs5i7]

Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo and Hawaii CC students interested or on the pathway to medicine. Limited to the first 60 participants, register ASAP! [https://forms.gle/PEF6bNYx3U7Txs5i7]

For more information, contact: snosaka@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0635

Tags: