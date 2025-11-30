Kūkulu Transfer Student Bridge Program Applications Now Open - Announcement Details

Kūkulu Transfer Student Bridge Program Applications Now Open Applications for the Kūkulu Transfer Student Bridge Program are now open!



Are you a transfer student looking to connect, grow, and thrive? The Kūkulu Transfer Student Bridge Program is designed to support your transition and set you up for success. Participants will receive guidance from our Transfer Student Concierge, connect with fellow transfer students through a supportive cohort, and take part in tailored workshops focused on academic and personal growth.



Students selected for the program will also have the opportunity to earn a $2,500 award for the Spring semester while building a strong transfer student community.



Join us for a semester of connection, learning, and support — and make the most of your transfer experience! For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

