Fishpond Friday: Volunteer with Hui Hoʻoleimaluō - Event Details

Fishpond Friday: Volunteer with Hui Hoʻoleimaluō Friday, November 14, 2025, 2:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Meet at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center’s lanai for transportation Join us in taking care of our ʻāina while learning from community leaders of Hui Hoʻoleimaluō. Maintaining the pā, caring for the iʻa, and reading the tides all require patience, observation, and collaboration. Just as the loko thrives through balance and collective effort, strong leaders understand that success comes from listening, guiding with respect, and nurturing the strengths of others.



Space is limited so register today to claim a spot by scanning the QR code For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

