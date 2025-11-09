Indoor Soccer Tournament - Event Details

Indoor Soccer Tournament

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Vulcan Gymnasium

Let's kick it up a notch! It's a GOAL! It's a GOAL!



Indoor Soccer Tournament: Saturday, November 15th; 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

- Deadline: Thursday, November 13th by 3 PM

- Site: Vulcan Gym



The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just showing off your skills, there’s something for everyone.

Special Restrictions: - Who can participate: UH Hilo , Hawaiʻi CC students, Faculty Staff!

- Membership required: SLC membership, all IDs must be validated at Lava Landing.

- What to bring: Validated ID (e.g., FA25), athletic footwear (no Crocs or steel-toe boots), and a reusable water bottle. Waiver signing is required.

- Registration Link: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/intramural-sports.php#schedule

For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605