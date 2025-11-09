Hale Lako Thrive Drive - Announcement Details
Hale Lako Thrive Drive
The Fall 2025 Hale Lako Thrive Drive is officially on from November 2–15.
We are coming together to support Hale Lako — the UH Hilo Student Supply House — that provides non-perishable food, fresh produce, school supplies, clothing, and personal hygiene items—including soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, and paper towels—to UH Hilo students at no cost.
Recent UH data shows our students face significant challenges:
• 6 in 10 experience food insecurity
• 1 in 4 struggle to afford hygiene products
• 1 in 4 face clothing insecurity
Hale Lako ensures students have access to the essentials they need to focus on their studies, maintain their health, and feel supported.
How You Can Make a Difference
Donate Items:
Non-perishable food (rice, canned goods, pasta, etc.)
Snacks for busy students
School supplies (notebooks, pens, folders)
Clean, gently used clothing
Personal care items (soap, shampoo, detergent, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towel)
Drop-Off Locations:
Hale Lako (PB22): Tuesdays 3–6 PM, Fridays 10 AM–1 PM
College of Ag Breezeway (Bldg. 319): 24/7
Donate Funds:
Your gift to the UH Hilo Student Basic Needs Fund helps sustain Hale Lako and other vital programs that support our students’ success.
Give Online - go.hawaii.edu/vim
Every donation — no matter the size — makes a tangible difference in the lives of UH Hilo students. Together, we can help them thrive in and out of the classroom. If you’d like your contribution to support a specific Basic Needs program, please reach out to Kaleb Matthews, kalebkm@hawaii.edu.
Mahalo nui loa for your generosity and aloha!
For more information, contact: kalebkm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7988
