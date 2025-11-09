The Hobby Hub (FYE) - Event Details

The Hobby Hub (FYE) Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UH Hilo Hale Kēhau Turnaround Lounge What’s up, new Vulcans! Come relax, recharge, and get creative at The Hobby Hub!

Treat yourself to a fun evening exploring new and old hobbies while connecting with other students

- Scrapbook your UH Hilo memories

- Journal your journey

- Crochet a cute keepsake

All supplies provided!

Enjoy delicious mocktails and tasty bites ( first come, first served!) Brought to you by the First Year Experience (FYE) For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

