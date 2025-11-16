International Education Week 2025 - Announcement Details

International Education Week 2025 Join us for a week long adventure where culture comes alive through food, language, and fun. Participate in UH Hilo's International Education Week with our Passport Card and earn a First Class Pass to the Taste of the World event!



Happening every day:

International Library Display

International Lunch Menu (Campus Center Dining)

International Photo Contest Voting (@uhhglobe)

Language & Culture Exchange (Campus Center Dining)

Peace Corps Tabling (Campus Center Dining)



Monday, November 17th: Chinese & Japanese Calligraphy

Tuesday, November 18th: Zentangle & Mindfulness

Wednesday, November 19th: Global Vulcan Student Panel

Thursday, November 20th: Global Trivia

Friday, November 21st: Taste of the World



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

