Kanilehua Presents: Paint & Sip! - Event Details

Kanilehua Presents: Paint & Sip! Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 Take a break before finals and join Kanilehua, UH Hilo’s Art & Literary Magazine, for a relaxing day of creativity, painting, and good vibes! Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to unwind, this Paint & Sip event is the perfect opportunity to express yourself and connect with others.



All supplies — paints, canvases, and tea/coffee — will be provided. Just bring your imagination and enjoy a calm, creative space to recharge before finals week. Free and open to all UH Hilo students. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 7, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements