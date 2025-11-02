Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Trauma & Youth Mental Health - Event Details
Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Trauma & Youth Mental Health
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Trauma & Youth Mental Health: Our Local Strengths, Needs, & Resources
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Stephanie Campbell!
Dr. Stephanie Campbell (she/her) is a licensed psychologist in Hawaiʻi and Nationally Certified School Psychologist who serves as the Crisis Liaison & Community Trainer for the Hawaiʻi DOH Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division.
Learn about how trauma affects kids and families, as well as mental health resources available to our local community. Information about crisis response and the Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division will be shared.
Friday, November 7, 2025
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Kuleana and Community Talk Story Chancellor's Office International Kilohana kuleana psychology mental health
