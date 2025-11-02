Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Trauma & Youth Mental Health - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Trauma & Youth Mental Health Friday, November 7, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Trauma & Youth Mental Health: Our Local Strengths, Needs, & Resources



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Stephanie Campbell!



Dr. Stephanie Campbell (she/her) is a licensed psychologist in Hawaiʻi and Nationally Certified School Psychologist who serves as the Crisis Liaison & Community Trainer for the Hawaiʻi DOH Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division.



Learn about how trauma affects kids and families, as well as mental health resources available to our local community. Information about crisis response and the Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division will be shared.



Friday, November 7, 2025

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

