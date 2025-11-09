2025 International Photo Contest - Announcement Details

2025 International Photo Contest

Have amazing photos from your travels, vacations, study abroad, or international exchange experiences?



Leading up to 2025 International Education Week (IEW), we are hosting a photo contest!



Capture your journey, Share your story, and Inspire others



Categories Include:



- Celebration of Culture,

- Out in Nature,

- Street Scene Stories,

- Food Culture, and

- Ancient Treasures



Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to submit a photo from a place outside their home country and fits with one of the photo categories: Celebration of Culture, Out In Nature, Street Scene Stories, Food Culture, and Ancient Treasures.



Submit your best shots by Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for a chance to have your work displayed prominently. Winning photos will be displayed on the second floor of the UH Hilo Student Services Center!



We look forward to seeing your beautiful photos from around the world.





Scan the QR code to enter the 2025 International Photo Contest!



Submissions Now Open



Sponsored by First Year Experience, Campus Center, College of Arts and Sciences, Sociology Department, Peace Corps and Center for Global Education and Exchange.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

