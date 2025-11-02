Thrive & Shine: First Generation Student Celebration - Event Details

Thrive & Shine: First Generation Student Celebration

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Student Services Center Room W-201

Are you the first in your family to attend college? Then this celebration is all about YOU! Join us for Thrive & Shine: First-Generation Student Celebration, an inspiring event dedicated to honoring the hard work, determination, and success of our incredible First-Generation students here at UH Hilo!



Take a break, connect with fellow first-gen students, and enjoy:

- Boba & sweet treats

- Fun activities to reflect, relax, and share your story

- A community that celebrates YOU and your journey



Let’s come together to celebrate what it means to be FIRST, because paving the way for future generations is something to be proud of!



Hosted by Student Support Services Program (SSSP), Upward Bound, and the First Year Experience Program (FYE).

Follow us for more events, opportunities, and resources to help you thrive and shine throughout your UH Hilo journey!

For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

