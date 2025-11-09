8th Annual Health and Wellness Day Fair - Event Details

8th Annual Health and Wellness Day Fair Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Student Life Center Take a break from your busy semester and give yourself the recharge you deserve! The 8th Annual Health & Wellness Fair is back — bringing together campus and community partners for an afternoon dedicated to restoring, renewing, and rejuvenating your mind and body.



Enjoy free açaí bowls, poke bowls, wellness shots, massages, and self-care giveaways, all while learning about wellness resources and health services available to you. Information booths, door prizes, and interactive self-care activities will help you finish the semester feeling supported, connected, and strong. We hope to see you there! For more information, contact: vyamaki@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7748

