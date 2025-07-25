Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026 - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026 Location: Student Services Center, E-205 Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026



Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania!



All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 1, 2026, for Spring 2027 departure.



Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition!



Apply today, with the UH Hilo Center for Global Education and Exchange For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

