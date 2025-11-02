Arbor Day at Botanical Garden UH Hilo - Event Details

Arbor Day at Botanical Garden UH Hilo

Saturday, November 8, 2025, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Cafeteria breezeway located between the gardens

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo invites the public to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Botanical Garden on the UH Hilo campus. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to the public.



This year’s featured speaker is J. R. Miles, who will present “Caring for Your Palms”—a comprehensive guide to successfully growing and maintaining palms in Hawaiʻi’s unique environment. He will share practical tips on palm care, including choosing the right placement, proper watering and drainage, the importance of mulch in Hawaiʻi, fertilization basics, and how to troubleshoot issues like yellowing leaves, pests, and threats such as the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle.



As part of the celebration, the Palm Garden at the Botanical Garden at UH Hilo will be recognized with ArbNet Accreditation, a milestone achievement that affirms the garden’s place within an international network of arboreta meeting rigorous global standards. This honor underscores the Palm Garden’s commitment to conservation, education, and community engagement, and celebrates its role as both a resource for Hawaiʻi and a contributor to the global botanical community.



To mark the occasion, the Botanical Garden will also host a Plant Giveaway while supplies last, offering community members the opportunity to take home a palm or bromeliad to plant in celebration of Arbor Day.



Attendees are invited to join the Volunteer Appreciation Lunch featuring Ital Grindz Ethiopian Cuisine. The plant-based (vegan) $20 combo plate includes three mild and spicy stews with sautéed greens, injera (a spongy crepe-like flatbread), and a refreshing ginger flax beverage, available while supplies last.



Founded in 1990, the Botanical Garden at UH Hilo is home to an exceptional collection of cycads, palms, and bromeliads. In December 2024, it earned accreditation from Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), joining a global network dedicated to conservation, education, and community engagement.



“The Botanical Garden is committed to fostering awareness and appreciation of plants,” said Don Hemmes. “This Arbor Day celebration highlights the importance of trees and palms in our landscapes, our environment, and our everyday lives.”



The UH Hilo Botanical Garden is open daily with no admission fee. The best place to park for the event is off Lanikaula Street, in the lot across from the Baptist Church. Guests should meet in the cafeteria breezeway located between the gardens.

For more information, contact: hemmes@hawaii.edu (808) 987-3643

Tags: