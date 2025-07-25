Spring 2026 New Student Orientation - Announcement Details
Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students.
The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. 8-9, spanning the first week of instruction with the Vulcan ʻOhana Week of Welcome.
Events include a Kīpaepae and Convocation ceremony at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center, a Downtown Hilo Huakaʻi, and campus tours.
The events are designed for new students to create connections with others — including other students, faculty, staff — and with numerous campus resources. Participants have the opportunity to cultivate a strong sense of belonging with deep connections.
For more information, email uhhnso@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: NSO Campus Center Orientation Vulcan Era New Student Orientation Welcome Students Transfer
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Breaking News Breakfast
- Come by the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office; we will be tabling our new October issue, along with some complimentary breakfast to go, until it's gone! This is an excellent opportunity to meet the team and discover what's happening ...
- Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center
- Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.