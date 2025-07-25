Spring 2026 New Student Orientation - Announcement Details

Spring 2026 New Student Orientation The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students.



The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. 8-9, spanning the first week of instruction with the Vulcan ʻOhana Week of Welcome.



Events include a Kīpaepae and Convocation ceremony at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center, a Downtown Hilo Huakaʻi, and campus tours.



The events are designed for new students to create connections with others — including other students, faculty, staff — and with numerous campus resources. Participants have the opportunity to cultivate a strong sense of belonging with deep connections.



For more information, email uhhnso@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

