Vulcans: Think Pink. Go Pink. - Event Details

Vulcans: Think Pink. Go Pink.
Location: UH Hilo Gymnasium
Join the fight against breast cancer this October as the Vulcan Women,s Volleyball team takes on Concordia Golden Eagles at the Vulcan Gymnasium on Friday October 24th at 7pm in the UH Hilo Gym.
Join us starting at 5:30pm at the Vulcan Gymnasium where you can view the beautiful bras decorated by students as an activity designed to be a fun way to raise awareness on breast cancer and promote early detection. Wristbands, bandanas, sashes for survivors, and other resources are available while supplies last!
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), an estimated 316,950 women and 2,800 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Of those numbers, ACS also estimates 1,510 new breast cancer diagnoses in women in Hawaiʻi.
This student engagement collaboration is designed to help you connect with the fight against breast cancer: increase your knowledge on prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and caregiver support. Wear pink and join us in the fight on campus!
For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at (808)932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vlc411@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: While supplies last, game begins at 7pm.
For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
