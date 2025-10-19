Lavaloha Love - Event Details

Lavaloha Love Saturday, October 25, 2025, 9:00am – 1:00pm Location: Lavaloha Farm Join the UH Hilo Ka Pouhana program for a sweet day in the community.





Learn farming skills, meet new people, & grow!



Come down, connect and help with mulching, pruning and cacao splitting at the Lavaloha Farm in Hilo on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 9:00am-1:00pm. Special Restrictions: Transportation required. Directions at https://lavaloha.com/visit For more information, contact: pbsed@hawaii.edu (808) 657-8370

Tags:

