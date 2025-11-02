Free Film Screening: Okagesama de Fortunately - Event Details

Free Film Screening: Okagesama de Fortunately Sunday, November 2, 2025, 2:00pm – 4:30pm Location: UCB 100 JSA and Japanese Studies Presents:



Okagesama de Fortunately



Hawaii Nikkei Women's Trajectory



History...but this is "Herstory".



This movie will document the history (herstory) and "Ganbari (effort)" of Japanese women who immigrated to Hawaii and Japanese American women who were born in Hawaii. For more information, contact: masafumi@hawaii.edu (808) 345-4321

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 2, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements