Fall Festival 2025 - Event Details

Fall Festival 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025, 9:30am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Japan Student Association and Japanese Studies Presents:



Display about Japan

Taiko Performance

Japanese Dance

Kinjin-Kai Tables

Calligraphy

Origami Workshop For more information, contact: masafumi@hawaii.edu (808) 345-4321

