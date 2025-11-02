Japanese Internment Yesterday, I.C.E. Raids Today - Event Details

This event is being held online. Join Zoom @9:30AM Meeting ID: 872 5958 9600 Passcode: 075240

Japanese Internment Yesterday, I.C.E. Raids Today Saturday, November 8, 2025, 10:00am – 11:00am Location: UCB 127 Civil Rights and Liberties: Japanese Internment Yesterday, I.C.E. Raids Today

League of Women Voters of Hawai‘i County (LWVHC) General Meeting

In partnership with the Political Science Club at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo



Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

- Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM

- (Hybrid event – Join Zoom at 9:30 AM)



Location: University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, UCB Room 127

- 200 W. Kawili Street, Hilo, HI 96720

- Free parking available on campus



Join us for a panel discussion moderated by LWVHC President Shana Kukila, exploring how government actions -- past and present -- have shaped civil rights and liberties in the United States. From the Japanese internment during World War II to today’s I.C.E. raids, the panel will examine the impact on communities and consider what the future may hold.



Panelists:

- Logan Narikawa, President, Japanese American Citizens League – Honolulu Chapter

- Rose Bautista, Immigration Attorney

- Armando Rodriguez, Aloha Latinos

- Jennifer Kagiwada, Council Member for District 2, Hawai‘i County Council



Registration is required. Register Here



This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided.



For more information, contact: lwvhawaiicty@gmail.com (808) 932-7127

Tags:

