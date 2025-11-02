Japanese Internment Yesterday, I.C.E. Raids Today - Event Details
This event is being held online. Join Zoom @9:30AM Meeting ID: 872 5958 9600 Passcode: 075240
Japanese Internment Yesterday, I.C.E. Raids Today
Location: UCB 127
Civil Rights and Liberties: Japanese Internment Yesterday, I.C.E. Raids Today
League of Women Voters of Hawai‘i County (LWVHC) General Meeting
In partnership with the Political Science Club at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo
Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM
- (Hybrid event – Join Zoom at 9:30 AM)
Location: University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, UCB Room 127
- 200 W. Kawili Street, Hilo, HI 96720
- Free parking available on campus
Join us for a panel discussion moderated by LWVHC President Shana Kukila, exploring how government actions -- past and present -- have shaped civil rights and liberties in the United States. From the Japanese internment during World War II to today’s I.C.E. raids, the panel will examine the impact on communities and consider what the future may hold.
Panelists:
- Logan Narikawa, President, Japanese American Citizens League – Honolulu Chapter
- Rose Bautista, Immigration Attorney
- Armando Rodriguez, Aloha Latinos
- Jennifer Kagiwada, Council Member for District 2, Hawai‘i County Council
Registration is required. Register Here
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, please contact: lwvhawaiicty@gmail.com
Special Restrictions: Registration is required. Register Here
For more information, contact: lwvhawaiicty@gmail.com (808) 932-7127
Tags: Civil Rights
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Breaking News Breakfast
- Come by the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office; we will be tabling our new October issue, along with some complimentary breakfast to go, until it's gone! This is an excellent opportunity to meet the team and discover what's happening ...
- Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center
- Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.