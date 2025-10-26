Boo-gie Bash - Event Details

Boo-gie Bash Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: SSC W201 You're Invited to the Kīpuka X FYE Boo-gie Bash!



Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Location: SSC W-201



Come celebrate Halloween with your fellow Transfer Boos and First-Year Battys at this frightfully fun event!

Dress in your best costume and enjoy spooky sips from the Dirty Soda Bar, get creative at the sugar cookie decorating contest, enjoy games, and strike a pose at our Halloween photo booth complete with Polaroid pics to take home ✨ For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 26, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements