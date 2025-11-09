Fall Fest 2025 - Event Details
Fall Fest 2025
Location: Hale Kehau & Hale Kauanoe
Get ready—Fall Fest 2025 is taking over housing for one day only, brought to you by University Housing and Campus Center! From caramel apples and karaoke to laser tag and photo booths, each location in the residential communities will feature a different activity zone for you and your friends to explore. Here’s what to expect:
- Caramel Apple & Popcorn Stations: Sweet treats while you walk around
- Karaoke Lounge & Line Dancing: Show off your moves (or just vibe and watch)
- Axe Throwing, Dunk Tank & Yard Games: Outdoor games and challenges
- Laser Tag Arena: Glow-in-the-dark competition inside Hale Kauanoe
- Multiple Photo Booths: Capture fall-themed moments with friends
Move between lounges, courtyards, and outdoor spaces to discover everything happening at each stop. Whether you want to play, chill, grab snacks, or just hang out with friends, Fall Fest has something for everyone.
For more information, contact: chelbie6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7406
Tags: Campus Center SAC University Housing Residence Life housing party fall kareoke dancing games
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Breaking News Breakfast
- Come by the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office; we will be tabling our new October issue, along with some complimentary breakfast to go, until it's gone! This is an excellent opportunity to meet the team and discover what's happening ...
- Fall 2025 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your professional freshman advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment between September 15-October 31, 2025. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Fall 2025 Sports Events at Student Life Center
- Ready to get active, have fun, and meet fellow Vulcans? The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Fall 2025 Sports Events! From friendly competition to just ...
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.