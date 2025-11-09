Fall Fest 2025 - Event Details

Fall Fest 2025 Sunday, November 9, 2025, 2:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Hale Kehau & Hale Kauanoe Get ready—Fall Fest 2025 is taking over housing for one day only, brought to you by University Housing and Campus Center! From caramel apples and karaoke to laser tag and photo booths, each location in the residential communities will feature a different activity zone for you and your friends to explore. Here’s what to expect:



- Caramel Apple & Popcorn Stations: Sweet treats while you walk around

- Karaoke Lounge & Line Dancing: Show off your moves (or just vibe and watch)

- Axe Throwing, Dunk Tank & Yard Games: Outdoor games and challenges

- Laser Tag Arena: Glow-in-the-dark competition inside Hale Kauanoe

- Multiple Photo Booths: Capture fall-themed moments with friends



Move between lounges, courtyards, and outdoor spaces to discover everything happening at each stop. Whether you want to play, chill, grab snacks, or just hang out with friends, Fall Fest has something for everyone. For more information, contact: chelbie6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7406

