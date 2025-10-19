Book Talk w/ Derek Taira - Event Details

Book Talk w/ Derek Taira Monday, October 20, 2025, 1:00pm – 2:15pm Location: UCB115 The Department of History invites all to join us for a presentation by Dr. Derek Taira (UH Mānoa), on his new book



Forward Without Fear: Native Hawaiians and American Education in Territorial Hawai‘i, 1900-1941. For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122 Tags:

