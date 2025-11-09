Resume Cafe - Event Details
Resume Cafe
Drop by the Resume Café — a monthly, supportive space where students can get personalized resume help without the stress of a formal appointment. Free coffee for those who attend, first come, first serve ☕
✨ What you’ll gain:
- Tips on formatting, tailoring, and highlighting your experiences
- Guidance to make your resume stand out to employers and grad programs
- Confidence in your professional development journey
- Open to all students — whether you’re preparing for an internship, job, or post-graduate opportunity.
Register here to claim your spot today: forms.gle/m77FXtUJ97MHw4im7
For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418
Tags: career
