Headshots and Halloweenies - Event Details

Headshots and Halloweenies Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Headshots and Halloweenies is a fun and professional event for college students, offering the chance to take high-quality headshots to use for future career opportunities. Alongside the professional photos, students can also enjoy a Halloween-themed photo booth for a lighthearted and festive touch.



Wednesday October 22nd

12:00-2:00 PM

Campus Center Plaza



The first 50 UH Hilo students who attend will get a hot dog!

Snap a professional headshot or capture candids with your friends!

Come ready to smile, connect, and celebrate spooky season! For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

