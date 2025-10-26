Spooky Storytime: Stephen King’s The Man in the Black Suit - Event Details

Spooky Storytime: Stephen King’s The Man in the Black Suit Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:30pm – 5:30pm Location: Mookini Library, 1st Floor – Kilohana Center Step into the woods—if you dare. Join Kilohana Academic Success Center, Mookini Library, and the Campus Center for a chilling reading of Stephen King’s The Man in the Black Suit. Our team will bring this haunting tale to life amid a forest-inspired setting. Enjoy snacks and light refreshments as you experience a spooky storytelling hour you won’t forget. This immersive event combines the thrill of classic horror with the warmth of campus community, creating the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season. Come early to find your seat—if you’re brave enough. For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 26, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements