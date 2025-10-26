No Tricks, Just Treats - Event Details

No Tricks, Just Treats Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:30pm – 1:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Kick off Halloween Week with a little self-care and a lot of good energy! Stop by the Campus Center Plaza to meet the Campus Center Student Events Team, grab your free wellness goodies, and learn about all the events happening throughout the week. Whether you need a quick caffeine boost, a wellness pack to fight mid-semester burnout, or flu-season essentials, this pop-up is all treats—no tricks. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

