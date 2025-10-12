Think Pink: Pink Out! - Event Details

Think Pink: Pink Out! Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza The Womenʻs and LGBTQ+ Centers along with the Campus Center present a campus wide breast cancer awareness event on Tuesday October 14, 2025 from 11am-1pm in the Campus Center Plaza.



According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), an estimated 316,950 women AND 2,800 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Of those numbers, ACS also estimates 1,510 new breast cancer diagnoses in women in Hawaiʻi.



Increase your awareness and education on breast cancer with Breast Cancer Hawaii, Womenʻs Imaging Center, bring a clothing item to tie dye pink, decorate a beautiful bra to be displayed at the Vulcan Womenʻs Volleyball game on October 24th, write notes of hope to cancer survivors, and pick up pink swag while supplies last!



On Tuesday we wear pink!



For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu



For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at (808)932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vlc411@hawaii.edu by 10/10/25. For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 12, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements