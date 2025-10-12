Talk Story with Pacxa - Event Details

Talk Story with Pacxa Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: College of Business & Economics Building, Multipurpose Room (MPR) Explore Careers in IT with Pacxa!



Join Amberlene Thompson, Workforce Development Program Administrator at Pacxa, a leading local IT firm serving 400+ businesses and major projects across Hawaiʻi, and a senior student at UH Hilo Studying Business Administration with a concentration in Management.



Learn about the local IT sector, career pathways, and Pacxa's Summer 2026 Internship Program and Huakaʻi Fellowship, which offer paid training, industry certifications, and personalized career mentoring.



What to Bring:

Bring a digital device such as your phone, iPad, or computer. There will be hands-on activities using Canva, please download the app in advance from the App store, the Play store, or canva.com. For more information, contact: kawelina@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7887

