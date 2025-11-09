Learn more about Hawaiʻi’s Law School - Event Details

Learn more about Hawaiʻi’s Law School Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 1:30pm – 3:00pm Location: UCB 100 Learn about Richardson Law’s full-time, in-person and online, part-time JD programs. Hear from our team about program details, admissions, scholarships, and get your questions answered. Special Restrictions: nothing For more information, contact: marusek@hawaii.edu Sarah Marusek

