Insect Monitoring and Technology Development in Hawaiʻi - Event Details
This event is being held online. Zoom Meeting ID: 836 9796 0500 Passcode: TCBES
Insect Monitoring and Technology Development in Hawaiʻi
Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/83697960500 (Meeting ID: 836 9796 0500, Passcode: TCBES)
Join the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program for a Research Seminar with Dr. Kylle Roy, Forest Entomologist with the US Forest Service, Forest Health Protection.
Dr. Kylle Roy is a Forest Entomologist for the Forest Health Protection Branch of the Forest Service, serving Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands based at the Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Kylle is a native Hawaiian, born and raised on Oʻahu, and a proud 2015 TCBES graduate. She later went on to obtain her Ph.D. in Forestry and Natural Resources at Purdue University in 2023. She will discuss a culmination of projects dealing with native and invasive pests and pathogens including ambrosia beetles and rapid ʻōhiʻa death, koa wilt and koa seedworm, Queensland longhorn beetle, and Manilkara wilt and associated pests in Palau.
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: insects invasive native entomology Kylle Roy U.S. Forest Service monitoring Hawaiʻi wilt rapid ʻōhiʻa death pests free public talk seminar research ohia death ohia wilt ohia ROD
