Monster Mash Mix-Up - Event Details

Monster Mash Mix-Up Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Need a boost? Ice Cream, Music, & Good Vibes



Haunt your way over to the Monster Mash Mix-Up for a midday treat that'll make your week!



We will be serving up Ghoul-Approved Grooves and Cereal Killer Ice Cream Cups with mix-in toppings like: Mummy's Mixed Fruit, Ghost Toast, Grave Dirt, Reaper's Pieces, and Witch's Gravel.



Grab a cup, load it up with your favorite mix-ins, and let the live DJ set the vibe. It's the perfect way to get energized and celebrate Halloween week! For more information, contact: jkgalves@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7816 Tags:

