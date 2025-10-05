4th Annual UH Hilo Pride Festival - Event Details

4th Annual UH Hilo Pride Festival Friday, October 10, 2025, 6:00pm – 9:00pm Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza Get ready to blast off into the cosmos of pride! Joinus for the 4th Annual Pride Festival at UH Hilo!

- Theme: Pride Through Space & Time

- Date: Friday, October 10,2025

- Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

-Location: Campus Center Plaza

Celebrate LGBTQ+ identity, visibility & diversity with:

- Dazzling Drag Performances

- Cosmic Arts & Crafts



- Stellar community & on campus connections



Hosted by the LGBTQ+ Center, Women's Center & FYE! Let's explore pride across galaxies!

Follow us @uhhilo.lgbtq,@uhhwomen,@uhhilofye for upcoming updates & events details! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 5, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements