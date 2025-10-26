Socktober Pumpkins - Event Details

Socktober Pumpkins Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:30am – 1:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Join us for Socktober Pumpkins on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Campus Center Plaza!



Get into the fall spirit with a fun and festive pumpkin activity. All supplies will be provided, just bring your creativity and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of seasonal crafting.



Whether you're taking a break between classes or looking for a creative outlet, stop by and decorate your very own pumpkin. No registration required. While supplies last.



For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

