2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open - Announcement Details

2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2026! Deadline for completion is March 2, 2026 at 4pm HST. Please email scholars@hawaii.edu with any questions. For more information, contact: scholars@hawaii.edu (808) 956-6203 Tags:

Announcements