Doubles Pickleball Tournament - Event Details

Doubles Pickleball Tournament Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:00am Location: Vulcan Gymnasium Come One! Come ALL! Let's play Double's Pickleball!



The Campus Recreation & Wellness Department invites all UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff to take part in our Pickleball Tournament.



- What to bring: Validated ID from your campus (e.g., FA25), athletic gym shoes. (no Crocs or steel-toe boots).

- Deadline to register your team: Thursday, October 9th by 3 PM

- Registration Link: hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/intramural-sports.php#schedule For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 5, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements