Kuleana & Community: Caring for a Community Treasure - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: Caring for a Community Treasure Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Caring for a Community Treasure



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with KT Cannon-Eger!



KT is obsessed with Japanese style landscapes, is a founding member of the North American Japanese Garden Association, and serves as president of the non-profit Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens.



Liliʻuokalani Gardens is a major gathering place for Hilo. Caring for more than 20 acres takes awareness of history and coordination of community efforts.



Friday, October 31, 2025



12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

