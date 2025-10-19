Kuleana & Community: How HPR is Working to Meet the Moment - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: How HPR is Working to Meet the Moment Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Growing Trust and Compassion in Turbulent Times: How HPR Is Working to Meet the Moment



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Meredith Artley!



Now that federal funding has been eliminated for all of public media, Hawai'i Public Radio has shifted into being a 100% community supported organization. Join HPR’s President and CEO Meredith Artley for a talk story session on the challenges – and opportunities – going forward for HPR’s mission to serve the people of Hawai'i through information, inspiration and connection.



Friday, October 24, 2025

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 19, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements