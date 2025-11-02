Paws for a Break! - Event Details

Paws for a Break! Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Edwin H. Mookini Library Lanai Need a break? Take a paws, reset, and recharge! Action 4 Animals is bringing a lovable dog to campus! Whether you're prepping for midterms or just need a little joy, stop by for some pawsitive vibes and tail-wagging comfort. For more information, contact: kawelina@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7887



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 2, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements