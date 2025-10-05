Talk Story with Aloha Grown - Event Details

Talk Story with Aloha Grown Tuesday, October 7, 2025 Location: College of Business & Economics Building, Multipurpose Room (MPR) Come talk story with Aloha Grown as they share the heart behind their mission, designs, and community impact. This presentation will highlight their commitment to living local, buying local, and supporting local, through fashion, sustainability, and aloha. For more information, contact: kawelina@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7887

