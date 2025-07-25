2026-27 FAFSA Available Now - Announcement Details

2026-27 FAFSA Available Now The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. For more information or for application assistance, please contact the UH Hilo Financial Aid Office either by phone at (808) 932-7449 or by email at uhhfao@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449 Tags:

