Pizza with the Press - Event Details

Pizza with the Press Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center 202A Stop by the Ke Kalahea student newspaper office and grab a free slice of pizza while picking up the newly published October issue! This is the perfect chance to meet the team behind UH Hilo’s student-run newspaper, learn about the latest stories on campus, and find out how you can get involved.



Don’t miss out—pizza is first come, first served! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

