Open House- Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology - Event Details

Open House- Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:15pm – 12:45pm Location: UCB 127 Explore the program & discover opportunities in the Mental Health counseling field.



Join the UH Hilo M.A. Counseling Psychology Program for an interactive open house! Meet the Program Director and Coordinator, learn about our curriculum, practicum opportunities, and pathways to licensure, and get your questions answered in a supportive setting. Light refreshments and swag will be provided.



Who Should Attend:



Prospective students, current undergraduates exploring graduate programs, and anyone interested in pursuing a career in counseling.



Explore your future in counseling For more information, contact: bmelissa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827

