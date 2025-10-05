Costas Theocharidis book signing - Event Details

Costas Theocharidis book signing Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 5:00pm Location: UCB 127 Rose & Raymond Tseng Terrace Costas: Warrior For Life



Talk Story with Costas Theocharidis - former UH Manoa men's volleyball all-American and national champion. Take a look into the window of the mind of an elite performer, one of the best to ever play the game of volleyball at the Division I college level. Special Restrictions: Open to the public For more information, contact: pguillen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7170

